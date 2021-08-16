N5 taxi track launch at Visakhapatnam airport on August 16

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A new N5 taxiway will be commissioned at Visakhapatnam Airport on Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, airport director K Srinivasa Rao said commissioning of the taxi track will enhance the operational capacity of the airport as more flights can be operated, which will ensure more connectivity.

He said three additional flights can be operated per hour. At least 12 flights can land and take off each hour at the airport against the present nine flights per hour, he said.

The new air taxi terminal was ready by October last year. However, its commissioning got delayed due to the Covid pandemic situation.

There has been a long-pending demand to increase the slots for facilitating the airlines to operate more flights before Covid. However, it could not be materialised due to constraints and the unidirectional of flying and taking off flights from the airport.

Now with the airlines slowly increasing the flights to and from Vizag, the commissioning of the taxiway will help cross the number of movements of flights pre-Covid situation if all flight services are restored.

Meanwhile, the linear expansion works of the terminal taken up with `70 crore were going on at a brisk pace.