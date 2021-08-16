Power interruptions reduced by 41 per cent in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State power utilities have managed to bring down the average cost of service from Rs 7.23 per unit in 2019-20 to Rs 7.18 per unit, according to officials. The utilities have also taken special measures to further reduce the interruptions in power supply to 1.77 lakh in 2020-21 (so far) from 3 lakh in 2019-20.

Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said strengthening the power sector and making it consumer-centric are the two major objectives of the State government. The secretary, speaking on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day on Sunday, added the power utilities are now focussing on emerging as a role model for the entire country by creating a robust, cost-effective and vibrant power sector in the State.

“The power utilities have taken special measures to reduce interruptions in power supply and provide quality power to consumers. As a result, the interruptions reduced to 1.77 lakh in 2020-21 from 3 lakh in 2019-20. Similarly, the average cost of service reduced to Rs 7.18 per unit (Rs 39,419) in 2020-21 against Rs 7.23 per unit (Rs 40,445) in 2019-20,” a statement from the department read.

While the utilities claimed to have saved Rs 181.58 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 803.87 cr in 2020-21 on account of short term market and bilateral purchases of power, they added another saving of Rs 1,007 crore was achieved by surrendering of 625 MW of expensive NTPC thermal power to the Centre and another Rs 350 crore by annual reduction in Central Transmission Utility (CTU) point of connection (PoC) charges.

With the State government deciding to give green energy a push for a sustainable sector, the officials are contemplating setting up pumped hydro storage projects in various districts with a total capacity of 33.24 gigawatts. Also, the government has identified 1.45 lakh acres in Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts to set up ultra mega renewable energy parks, the statement added.The energy department has initiated energy conservation and energy efficiency programmes in all sectors in the state as part of efforts to achieve energy security.

“The power utilities have successfully taken up Covid-19 vaccination programme and completed vaccination for 44,608 employees so far and will complete the process for another 18,806 employees soon. The secretary has thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy for their unstinted support to power utilities and allocation of Rs 28,000Crs for the power sector so far,” the statement said.