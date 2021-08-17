Andhra Pradesh High Court directs PCB to submit details on Amara Raja inspections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the State Pollution Control Board to submit a detailed report of the inspections carried out by experts from IIT Madras at Amara Raja Batteries’ units in Tirupati and Chittoor.

A division bench comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice K.Suresh Reddy, extending the interim stay given on the closure of the Amara Raja Batteries’ factories by another six weeks, directed the company management to file an affidavit explaining measures taken for healthcare of its workers and staff.

Further, the company was directed to fully cooperate with the APPCB for testing of blood samples of its workers to determine the extent of lead presence.