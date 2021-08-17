STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh logs less than 1,000 new COVID cases in 5 months

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Monday evening, East Godavari district continued to report the highest number of fresh infections.

Published: 17th August 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medic collects swab sample from a person. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in the last five months, the number of new cases have come down below thousand in a day. In the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, out of 46,962 samples 909 tested positive, taking the State’s tally to 19,94,606. 

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Monday evening, East Godavari district continued to report the highest number of fresh infections. In the last 24 hours, the district reported 241 cases followed by Nellore with 174 and Chittoor with 107 cases. 

As many as three districts reported less than 10 new cases, with Anantapur district reporting just five cases. Kurnool reported eight cases while Vizianagaram district reported nine cases. A total of 1,543 Covid patients were reported recovered. The new recoveries took the total number of recoveries to 19,63,728. 

Out of the 13 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, Chittoor district accounted for three, Guntur, Krishna and Praksam districts reported two deaths each, EG, Kadapa, Nellore and WG reported one death each. The number of active cases continued to be less than 18,000 and on Monday morning, only 17,218 active cases were reported with EG with most active cases (3,164).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid 19 Andhra Pradesh covid cases
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp