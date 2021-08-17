Andhra Pradesh logs less than 1,000 new COVID cases in 5 months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in the last five months, the number of new cases have come down below thousand in a day. In the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, out of 46,962 samples 909 tested positive, taking the State’s tally to 19,94,606.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Monday evening, East Godavari district continued to report the highest number of fresh infections. In the last 24 hours, the district reported 241 cases followed by Nellore with 174 and Chittoor with 107 cases.

As many as three districts reported less than 10 new cases, with Anantapur district reporting just five cases. Kurnool reported eight cases while Vizianagaram district reported nine cases. A total of 1,543 Covid patients were reported recovered. The new recoveries took the total number of recoveries to 19,63,728.

Out of the 13 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, Chittoor district accounted for three, Guntur, Krishna and Praksam districts reported two deaths each, EG, Kadapa, Nellore and WG reported one death each. The number of active cases continued to be less than 18,000 and on Monday morning, only 17,218 active cases were reported with EG with most active cases (3,164).