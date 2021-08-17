Andhra Pradesh: School owner, wife end life over debts

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A couple died by suicide, by drug overdose, as they were facing financial troubles. The incident took place near Karivena village in Atmakur mandal on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Karnati Subramanyam (33), a private school correspondent at Koilakuntla town and his wife Rohini (27). The deceased couple shot a video before taking the extreme step and sent it to their friends and relatives.

Koilakuntla CI Subbarayudu said, deceased couple owned a private school called Life Energy School in Koilakuntla.

They invested Rs 2 crore to develop the school. They borrowed huge loans for its establishment. But due to the pandemic, school admissions were hit and they were not receiving any fees.

This resulted in them incurring huge debts. The couple went to Atmakur, and in return, they consumed the pills.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)