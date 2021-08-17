STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: School owner, wife end life over debts

The deceased couple shot a video before taking the extreme step and sent it to their friends and relatives.

Published: 17th August 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A couple died by suicide, by drug overdose, as they were facing financial troubles. The incident took place near Karivena village in Atmakur mandal on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Karnati Subramanyam (33), a private school correspondent at Koilakuntla town and his wife Rohini (27). The deceased couple shot a video before taking the extreme step and sent it to their friends and relatives.

Koilakuntla CI Subbarayudu said, deceased couple owned a private school called Life Energy School in Koilakuntla.

They invested Rs 2 crore to develop the school. They borrowed huge loans for its establishment. But due to the pandemic, school admissions were hit and they were not receiving any fees.

This resulted in them incurring huge debts. The couple went to Atmakur, and in return, they consumed the pills.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp