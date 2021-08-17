Natives of Nellore return to cities for work and livelihood

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Majority of the people who returned to their native places in Nellore district during the first and second wave of Covid-19 are returning to other cities for work and livelihood.

Some of people who migrated from their native places in Nellore to other cities had set up PGs, hostels and had various jobs in Hyderabad, Chennai and other cities. They had returned to their native places due to severe financial crisis during the pandemic.

People from upland mandals such as Udayagiri and Seetharamapuram in Nellore district set up PGs in other cities and around 20 to 25 per cent people belonging to the same areas and other mandals such DC Palli and Marripadu had migrated to various cities for employment. After the lockdown was imposed due to the first and second waves of Covid, as part of Covid protocol, local police had directed hostel owners to instruct students to leave hostels.

“We have resumed work and have minimum number of people staying at our hostel. We resumed the operations as we are trying come out of a financial crisis,” said K Sukumar Reddy, a hostel owner from Nellore city. Usually, PG hostels are occupied by students studying professional courses, IT employees, aspirants who take classes at popular coaching centres and other job seekers.

To avoid the spread of Covid-19, majority of the companies had instructed their staff to work from home. Now, as some of the companies have begun to ask their employees to return and attend office on alternate days, some of natives are going back to the paying guest hostels in many cities.