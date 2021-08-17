STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New taxiway to augment Vizag airport’s operational capacity 

The developments, made at a cost of Rs 30.12 crore, will cater to industries, commercial and defence requirements.

Published: 17th August 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Vizag Airport used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A new N5 taxiway and six parking bays were commissioned at the Visakhapatnam Airport on Monday. The new facilities were inaugurated by a joint flag-off by MP MVV Satyanarayana and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral AB Singh. While the taxiway will augment the operational capacity by allowing 12 aircraft movements an hour from the existing nine, the parking bays will facilitate overnight parking of aircraft. 

The developments, made at a cost of Rs 30.12 crore, will cater to industries, commercial and defence requirements. Keeping in mind the future requirements, the airport will soon have a parallel taxiway and runway resurfacing. The construction of the parallel taxiway is currently underway. 

MLA P G V R Naidu (Gana Babu), airport director K. Srinivasa Rao, Commanding officer of INS Dega Cmde Vishal Bishnoi, other senior naval officers both from Eastern Naval command and INS Dega, airport Advisory Committee members, and AAI officials were present.Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers’ Association representatives lauded the efforts of the Airport Authority of India for the completion of the taxiway and parking bays.They also thanked the VPT for allotting land for construction of the parallel taxiway for the Navy.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase in flight and cargo movement at the airport. The airport reported 1.15 lakh footfalls in April this year. However, due to the second Covid-19 wave, footfalls fell to 45,726 in May and 64,732 in June. The number is increasing as 1.04 lakh footfalls were registered in July.Cargo movement in the financial year 2021-22 was 489 tonnes in April, 372 tonnes in May, 323 tonnes in June and 366 tonnes in July.

