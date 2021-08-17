NGT directs KRMB, Centre to file report

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Green Tribunal has directed Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Ministry of Environment and Forest to file a detailed report in accordance with rules by August 27. KRMB had submitted its report to the tribunal recently.

When advocates representing Telangana submitted photographs of RLIS works under progress to the Tribunal, which observed that going by the photographs, contempt of its earlier orders seems to have happened.

However, it said it would issue complete verdict only after going through the detailed report submitted by the KRMB.

Advocates representing AP were directed to file any objections they have on the KRMB report regarding Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project ground situation.