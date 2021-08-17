Vajpayee, visionary leader and great patriot, says Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Atal Bihari Vajpayee paid glowing tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his third death anniversary on Monday. He offered floral tributes to a portrait of Vajpayee at a programme held in the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan.

The Governor said Vajpayee was a great visionary leader, a great patriot and a statesman, and that he had the good fortune of working under the latter’s leadership and guidance for over 40 years.

He said Vajpayee raised the status of the country in the entire world by conducting the atomic test in Pokhran on May 11, 1998 by disregarding the threats of the big powers, and proved to the entire world that India was not a weak nation.

“In spite of the international outrage that ensued, Vajpayee, without saying a word, followed it with another test two days later and announced to the world that India had now become an atomic power. The economic sanctions against India that followed only strengthened the country’s resolve to become more self-reliant,” Harichandan said.

The governor recalled that the Golden Quadrilateral Highway network project connecting major cities of the country through multi-lane high speed road network was Vajpayee’s dream project and he ensured its implementation during his time.

He said the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to connect villages from cities, the project to supply safe drinking water to villages and various other welfare programmes had started during Vajpayee’s period as the prime minister.