STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vajpayee, visionary leader and great patriot, says Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

The Governor said Vajpayee was a great visionary leader, a great patriot and a statesman, and that he had the good fortune of working under the latter’s leadership and guidance for over 40 years.

Published: 17th August 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Atal Bihari Vajpayee paid glowing tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his third death anniversary on Monday. He offered floral tributes to a portrait of Vajpayee at a programme held in the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan.

The Governor said Vajpayee was a great visionary leader, a great patriot and a statesman, and that he had the good fortune of working under the latter’s leadership and guidance for over 40 years.

He said Vajpayee raised the status of the country in the entire world by conducting the atomic test in Pokhran on May 11, 1998 by disregarding the threats of the big powers, and proved to the entire world that India was not a weak nation. 

“In spite of the international outrage that ensued, Vajpayee, without saying a word, followed it with another test two days later and announced to the world that India had now become an atomic power. The economic sanctions against India that followed only strengthened the country’s resolve to become more self-reliant,” Harichandan said. 

The governor recalled that the Golden Quadrilateral Highway network project connecting major cities of the country through multi-lane high speed road network was Vajpayee’s dream project and he ensured its implementation during his time. 

He said the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to connect villages from cities, the project to supply safe drinking water to villages and various other welfare programmes had started during Vajpayee’s period as the prime minister.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp