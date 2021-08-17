STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vigilance dept begins probe into MANSAS, Simhachalam lands

Vigilance additional DSP Swaroopa Rani said two teams formed to conduct the probe visited Simhachalam and MANSAS Trust. 

Published: 17th August 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Simhachalam temple

Simhachalam temple (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vigilance and Enforcement on Monday began probe into the irregularities in the lands belonging to Simhachalam temple and MANSAS Trust.

The government had ordered a vigilance inquiry into the issue as per the recommendations of a three-member committee.

Vigilance additional DSP Swaroopa Rani said two teams formed to conduct the probe visited Simhachalam and MANSAS Trust. “After inspecting the land records since 1954, they will find out if there are any irregularities and people involved in them,” she added. 

On the first day, the teams verified the records at the devasthanam. The documents will be cross-checked with the records of endowments, revenue and registrar offices for any changes made in the land records. 
She said the vigilance teams will take the help of revenue officials, if necessary, to study the records, and that the investigation is expected to be over in three months after which a detailed report will be submitted to the endowments commissioner.Swaroopa Rani observed that the enquiry will be primarily on the charges against the then executive officer and to find out if anyone other than he was involved in the irregularities.

Earlier, endowments principal secretary G Vani Mohan ordered an enquiry by the vigilance and enforcement wing into the unauthorised deletion of large extent of lands from the property register of the Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Simhachalam, and the irregular sale of lands and other irregularities in MANSAS Trust, Vizianagaram committed by then executive officer K Rama Chandra Mohan.

It might be recalled that the three-member committee, comprising deputy commissioner E Pushpavardhan, regional joint commissioner Brahmarambha and  additional commissioner Chandra Kumar, had in its report stated that 862 acres were unofficially deleted from the property list of the Simhachalam devasthanam; and that there were irregularities in the sale of 54.70 acres of MANSAS Trust.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Simhachalam MANSAS trust Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp