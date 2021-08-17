STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada: Students excited to back in school amid COVID-19 norms 

Coming to school was like a breath of fresh air for majority of students; teachers seemed happy to resume in-person teaching

Published: 17th August 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Schools reopened after five months in the city on Monday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

Schools reopened after five months in the city on Monday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Excitement was palpable on their faces, when students entered the schools on Monday in Vijayawada. Most were eager to be back in the schools, so they can meet their dear friends and be in the atmosphere they are comfortable with. 

Owing to second Covid-19 wave, they had nearly five months of vacation, which for many was a punishment rather than joy, as they were not allowed to meet friends and play outside. As there was a partial curfew, several couldn’t even go out to enjoy cinema and for that matter play in the parks. 
Now, back to school, it was like a breath of fresh air after being confined to their houses.  Several were there in the schools, even before the bells rang. Though the number of children at the school was less than normal for the first day, those who came were the most excited. 

Like fish to water, they took to the new rules—wearing face masks, getting thermal screened, using sanitisers, sitting a bit away from classmates than they would have preferred.  Sharing his day one experience in the school with TNIE, D Sai Chand, a Class 6 student said he was very happy to be back in the class at his beloved school. “Meeting friends apart, I felt  more comfortable attending the school, as I could interact with teachers to have my doubts cleared, which I was not able to do during the online classes,” he said. 

P Keerthana, a Class 8 student of APSRMC High School said it goes without saying that they would strictly adhere to Covid protocol. “We are mortally afraid and do not want to get infected. So, we will obey whatever rules there are, so we do not get sick. Be it social distancing, masks or any other rule, we will follow,” she said. 

Teachers too seem to be excited to be back on the job, they like teaching the most—teaching. As regards to fewer students attending schools on day one, APSRMC headmaster Ch Rajeswar Rao said most parents have not given their approval to send their children to schools.  “We have told the children to bring their Covid-19 reports and submit them, this will keep us and other children safe. We hope  that parents will approve (sending their wards to school) and the number of students in the school will increase gradually,” Rao said.

