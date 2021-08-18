Andhra Pradesh district trials for athletics championship to begin on August 21

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Athletics Association (KDAA) will conduct district trails for AP Inter District Open Athletics Championships-2021, AP Inter District Open under-23 Athletics Championships -2021, AP Inter District Javelin and 400 m Athletics Championships-2021 at Andhra Loyola College Grounds on August 21. KDAA general secretary A Hyma on Tuesday said that selection of Krishna district team for the AP Inter District State Athletics Championship-2021 will be held from August 28 to 30 at Acharya Nagarjuna University Grounds, Nagarjuna Nagar, Guntur.

Athletes in the age groups (mentioned below) are eligible to participate in the AP Inter District Open Athletics Championships-2021. The competition will be organised in the Men and Women’s categories. Male and female athletes born between September 29 1998 to September 29 2005 are eligible to participate in the competitions. No athlete below 16 years of age is entitled to enter the championship, she said.

When it comes to AP Inter District Javelin and 400 metres Athletics Championships-2021, athletes (both male and female) should be below 20 years, 18 years, and 16 years, respectively. The following age groups will facilitate the athletes to send their entries in the appropriate age group. The athletes under 20 should be born between October 10, 2001 and October 20, 2003, those under 18 should be born between October 20, 2003 and October 10, 2005 and under 16 should be born between October 20, 2005, and October 10, 2007.

The following age groups will facilitate the junior athletes to send their entries in the appropriate age group. Under-20—born between October 12, 2001 and October 12, 2003. Under-18—born between October 12, 2003 and October 12, 2005 and Under-16—born between October 12 2005 and October 12 2007.

No athlete below 14 years on October 19, 2021 (400 metre) and October 10, 2021 (javelin) are not eligible to participate. An athlete can participate in his/her own age group only. Those willing to participate in selections should bring two passport size photos, original Aadhaar card and birth certificate, Hyma added .