STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh district trials for athletics championship to begin on August 21

Selections will be conducted at Acharya Nagarjuna University grounds. Male and female athletes born between September 29 1998 to September 29 2005 are eligible to participate in the competitions.

Published: 18th August 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

athletes

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Krishna District Athletics Association (KDAA) will conduct district trails for AP Inter District Open Athletics Championships-2021, AP Inter District Open under-23 Athletics Championships -2021, AP Inter District Javelin and 400 m Athletics Championships-2021 at Andhra Loyola College Grounds on August 21. KDAA general secretary A Hyma on Tuesday said that selection of Krishna district team for the AP Inter District State Athletics Championship-2021 will be held from August 28 to 30 at Acharya Nagarjuna University Grounds, Nagarjuna Nagar, Guntur. 

Athletes in the age groups (mentioned below) are eligible to participate in the AP Inter District Open Athletics Championships-2021. The competition will be organised in the Men and Women’s categories. Male and female athletes born between September 29 1998 to September 29 2005 are eligible to participate in the competitions. No athlete below 16 years of age is entitled to enter the championship, she said. 

When it comes to AP Inter District Javelin and 400 metres Athletics Championships-2021, athletes (both male and female) should be below 20 years, 18 years, and 16 years, respectively. The following age groups will facilitate the athletes to send their entries in the appropriate age group. The athletes under 20 should be born between October 10, 2001 and October 20, 2003, those under 18 should be born between October 20, 2003 and October 10, 2005 and under 16 should be born between October 20, 2005, and October 10, 2007. 

The following age groups will facilitate the junior athletes to send their entries in the appropriate age group. Under-20—born between October 12, 2001 and October 12, 2003. Under-18—born between October 12, 2003 and October 12, 2005 and Under-16—born between October 12 2005 and October 12 2007. 

No athlete below 14 years on October 19, 2021 (400 metre) and October 10, 2021 (javelin) are not eligible to participate. An athlete can participate in his/her own age group only. Those willing to participate in selections should bring two passport size photos, original Aadhaar card and birth certificate, Hyma added .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP Inter District Open Athletic Championships Krishna District Athletics Association KDAA Andhra Pradesh District trials sports
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp