Anti-trafficking units set up in all Andhra districts

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The State government has set up special units in every district to crackdown on women trafficking, State Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma said. She launched a three-day international webinar on Online Safety of Women from sexual exploitation and human trafficking here on Tuesday. The webinar will conclude on Thursday.

Addressing the webinar, she said that the human traffickers are utilising new techniques to target and snare women, kidnap them and sexually harass them. So the investigative agencies should focus to crack them, she said.