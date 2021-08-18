Felt mental trauma due to Trust issues, claims executive officer of controversial MANSAS 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A letter written by MANSAS Trust executive officer D Venkateswara Rao to endowments principal secretary has created flutter as he said that he was suffering from mental trauma due to ongoing happenings at the trust. Though Venkateswara Rao wrote the letter on July 31 it came to light only recently. Venkateswara Rao said he had been working as the EO for the last nine months and performed his duties to the satisfaction of higher authorities.

However, due to the increase in multifarious activities at the Trust he was unable to tackle the issues properly with the inadequate staff and their lack of knowledge in day-to-day office administration and also in looking after land matters.

The executive officer of the Trust also said he was suffering from mental trauma due to recent happenings at MANSAS. In view of these circumstances, he was unable to perform his duties properly. Hence, his deputation to the endowments department may be withdrawn, and that he be repatriated to the revenue department. He took charge as executive officer of MANSAS on October 22 last year and his tenure will end in October this year. Venkateswara Rao had sent a copy of the letter to the endowments minister also.