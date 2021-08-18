STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Felt mental trauma due to Trust issues, claims executive officer of controversial MANSAS 

Venkateswara Rao said he had been working as the Executive Officer of MANSAS for the last nine months and performed his duties to the satisfaction of higher authorities.

Published: 18th August 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader Ashok Gajapati Raju

MANSAS Chairman P Ashok Gajapathi Raju (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  A letter written by MANSAS Trust executive officer D Venkateswara Rao to endowments principal secretary has created flutter as he said that he was suffering from mental trauma due to ongoing happenings at the trust. Though Venkateswara Rao wrote the letter on July 31 it came to light only recently. Venkateswara Rao said he had been working as the EO for the last nine months and performed his duties to the satisfaction of higher authorities. 

However, due to the increase in multifarious activities at the Trust he was unable to tackle the issues properly with the inadequate staff and their lack of knowledge in day-to-day office administration and also in looking after land matters.

The executive officer of the Trust also said he was suffering from mental trauma due to recent happenings at MANSAS. In view of these circumstances, he was unable to perform his duties properly. Hence, his deputation to the endowments department may be withdrawn, and that he be repatriated to the revenue department. He took charge as executive officer of MANSAS on October 22 last year and his tenure will end in October this year. Venkateswara Rao had sent a copy of the letter to the endowments minister also.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MANSAS Trust executive officer D Venkateswara Rao MANSAS Chairman P Ashok Gajapathi Raju Andhra Pradesh philanthropic organisation Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Science
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp