Gravel crushing units suffering losses in Guntur 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As construction works are yet to gain pace, owners of gravel crushing units are facing huge losses. The Perecherla region has about 30 gravel crushing units from where the crushed gravel is supplied to the Guntur district and to the neighbouring districts. In recent years, the capacity of gravel crushing units has increased from 20 tonne to 2,000 tonne per unit. But in the last few months, the situation has changed drastically due to the pandemic as construction business has nearly come to a grinding halt due to lockdown.

Adding to their burden, the prices of diesel is constantly on the rise—about 30 per cent of diesel prices have increased recently. With the owners lacking money due to lacklustre business, they are unable to neither pay wages to workers nor afford the transport crew.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramarao, the owner of a stone crushing unit, said that the business is not so good now. “The investment costs have increased like never before due to hike in diesel prices,” he added.

Rangaiah, another owner, said, “Earlier, we used to sell 1,500 tonne of gravel per quarry, but we are barely able to sell 500 tonne. I am hoping that construction business gains pace so that our business will be back on track,” Rangaiah added.