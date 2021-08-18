Low pressure over Bay of Bengal, all 13 districts in Andhra to receive scattered rainfall 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rainfall was reported in parts of Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts under the influence of a low-pressure area that was formed in the Bay of Bengal. According to IMD forecast, the Low Pressure Area over Northwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal, off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coast now lies over coastal Odisha and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move west-northwestward during the next 48 hours. Under its influence, thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at one or two places in coastal districts on Wednesday.

Dark clouds over Vijayawada in the evening on Tuesday | P Ravindra Babu

Squally winds speed reaching 40 to 50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph likely prevail over north coastal Andhra Pradesh. With the low-pressure area moving west and northwest, scattered rainfall is forecast for all 13 districts.

According to IMD, in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday, the highest rainfall of 7 cm was reported in Komarada of Vizianagaram district, followed by 6 cm of rainfall in Jiyyammavalasa of the same district, 5 cm of rain was reported in Chintalapudi of West Godavari. As per data from Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) in the last 24 hours ending 10 pm on Tuesday.