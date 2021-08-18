STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No forced eviction from villages: Polavaram-displaced families

The families informed PPA that they had voluntarily moved to the Rehabilitation and Resettlement colonies in view of the closure of gaps in cofferdams, the officials claimed.

Published: 18th August 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram representational image

Polavaram project, representational image (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Amid allegations of forcible eviction of Polavaram project displaced families (PDFs), especially from tribal areas, Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) officials visited eight rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R) colonies in West Godavari district on Tuesday and interacted with the families directly. The families informed PPA that they had voluntarily moved to the R and R colonies in view of the closure of gaps in cofferdams, the officials claimed.

Sources said after receiving complaints of forcible eviction of PDFs by the State machinery, PPA chief executive officer (CEO) J Chandrasekhar Iyer and his colleagues, who are on a three-day visit to the site since Monday, inspected the R and R colonies to take stock of the situation. They visited the colonies in Taduvai, Kamayyapalem, Doramamidi, Sagipadu, LND pet-I and II, Ramayanpet and others, which are under the +41.15 metre contour of the project. 

It is said that the PDFs informed the authority that since cofferdam was not closed previously, they used to go uphill and stay, and that they moved to the R and R colonies following the closure of the gaps. Although roads have still not been laid, they added that basic facilities such as houses, water supply, electricity, bathroom and sewage were available. Officials said the PPA CEO noted the improvement in the facilities since his last visit in December, 2020. 

Meanwhile, the National Monitoring Committee for Rehabilitation and Resettlement of the Union Ministry of Rural Development’s department of land resources has scheduled a meeting on Wednesday to review and monitor the implementation of rehabilitation and resettlement of various projects, particularly Polavaram Irrigation Project. 

According to the agenda, the officials, under the chairmanship of union secretary, will share and discuss the progress of land acquisition and R and R of PIP between August, 2020, and May, 2021 to strength the entire mechanism of LARR. The committee will look into the issues of compensation and other as well. Further, the members of the committee will also discuss the representation by environmental activists Dr Pentapali Pullarao over the issues of alleged eviction of project displaced families.

Central team to review R&R
A central government team has scheduled a meeting on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, to review and monitor the implementation of rehabilitation and resettlement of various projects, particularly Polavaram.  
It is said that the families told PPA that since cofferdam was not closed previously, they used to go uphill and stay, and that they moved to the R and R colonies following the closure of the gaps. 
On Wednesday, the PPA team is scheduled to visit R and R colonies and other components in East Godavari, before leaving for Hyderabad later in the night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polavaram project displaced families Polavaram Project Authority Rehabilitation and Resettlement colonies West Godavari Polavaram R and R Forcible evictions Polavaram
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp