Active Covid-19 cases fall below 16,000; 15 deaths in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the number of new infections has increased since the last two days, the number of recoveries has continued to be higher. In the 24 hours ending Wednesday at 9 am, 1,433 out of 68,941 samples tested returned positive taking the State’s tally to 19,97,102. In the same period, 1,815 recoveries and 15 deaths in 24 were also reported.

The number of active cases reduced further by 397 to 15,944, the latest bulletin said. The total recoveries went up to 19,67,472 and deaths to 13,686, according to the bulletin. In the 24 hours, West Godavari district reported the highest with 216 fresh cases, Chittoor 204, Nellore 194, Krishna 138, East Godavari and Guntur 137 each and Prakasam 104. The remaining six districts saw less than 80 new cases each.

Chittoor and Krishna reported three deaths each, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore two each, East Godavari, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam saw one each for the day. The active cases in the state for the first time fell below 16,000 in months. East Godavari district continues to have the highest number of active cases (2,819), followed by Nellore (2,672) and Krishna (2,292). The lowest figures are in Kurnool district (113).