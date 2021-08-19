STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra's Etapaka division short of 14 doctors

Even in the pandemic, the locals have only a few options to choose where to get treatment from as the division has a total bed strength of 170.

Doctors

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: At a time when malaria and viral fever cases are common, people in the East Godavari agency villages are dealing with shortage of doctors. Kunnavaram, VR Puram, Chintur and Etapaka mandals of the Etapaka division have reported over 52 malaria and 8,500 other fever cases this year till August 15, according to official records. 

The division, which shares its borders with Chhattisgarh, has nine primary health centres, one area hospital and one community health centre that serve a population of around one lakh from 208 villages and hamlets. Out of the 22 sanctioned doctor posts, the four tribal mandals in East Godavari have only eight doctors who work overtime. This puts the ratio to one doctor for every 12,500 persons.  

“As the region is battling Maoist insurgency, not many doctors accept the posting in Etapaka division as the conditions are not very conducive here,” a PHC doctor, who did not wish to be named, said. Drawing comparison between monthly remuneration in both the States, he said Chhattisgarh pays `1.25 lakh to doctors at Kunta border village, while Andhra Pradesh pays `53,000 to those working on this side of the State border. 

Even in the pandemic, the locals have only a few options to choose where to get treatment from as the division has a total bed strength of 170. Amid all these, there are allegations of regional medical practitioners fleecing the locals in the name of malaria and viral fevers. Chintur deputy DMHO Dr Pullaiah said an action plan to deal with malaria, diarrhoea, and other seasonal diseases is ready. 

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh doctor shortage East Godavari health facilities doctors Andhra Pradesh healthcare system Andhra Pradesh Etapaka divison Andhra Chhattisgarh border
