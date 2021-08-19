BJP opposes Jagan government's decision on offline government orders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP former state chief Kanna Lakshminarayana has vehemently opposed the YSRC government’s decision to dispense with issuing government orders (GOs) online and expressed concern over the way the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime wants to ‘secretly’ function.

Speaking to the media from the state party office in Vijayawada on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, Kanna said, “We strongly object to the decision of the YSRC government to stop issuing orders on GOIR website. The latest decision indicates that the Jagan government wants to run the government secretly.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy will hold ‘Jana Asirwada Yatra’ in Vijayawada on Thursday. According to the BJP state unit, the minister is scheduled to reach Gannavaram airport by 11.15 am.