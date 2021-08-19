STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crimes against women: 985 cases filed in Andhra so far; Vizag, East Godavari top list 

In compliance with the Disha Bill, investigation teams have finished the process in a record time and have successfully awarded convictions in 148 cases. 

Published: 19th August 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Phanindra Papasani  
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Visakhapatnam city, which is considered to be a relatively safe place for women, now stands first in terms of crimes against women. Out of a total of 985 cases of violence against women reported across the State, Vizag city accounted for 98.

According to statistics obtained from police headquarters, 985 sexual offences cases have been reported from January 1 to August 15 in all the 18 police units across the State. Visakhapatnam district topped the list with 131 cases  (98 in Visakhapatnam city and 33 in rural units) followed by East Godavari with 118 cases, Guntur district including Guntur city with 106 cases and Krishna district including Vijayawada city with 100 cases.

The data revealed that 94 cases of violence against women were reported in Anantapur, 75 in West Godavari, 68 in Prakasam, 64 in Chittoor, 40 in Kurnool, 67 in Vizianagaram, 36 in Kadapa, 41 in Srikakulam and 45 in Nellore district. 

It is interesting to note that the police officers concerned have completed the investigation in 726 cases along with a compliance rate of 90 per cent. “While final reports in 594 cases were submitted to the court within the deadline of two weeks, reports in another 52 cases were submitted after the target time.

In compliance with the Disha Bill, investigation teams have finished the process in a record time and have successfully awarded convictions in 148 cases. The awarded convictions include life imprisonment (until death), life imprisonment, 20-year jail, 10-year jail, juvenile homes and other punishments,” according to the statistics.

Disha control rooms, which were set up to help women and other vulnerable sections of the society during emergency times, have received 2,988 calls so far and police have registered 436 cases under various sections based on the calls. 

