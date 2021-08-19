STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

District administration notifies 150 quarry pits as dangerous in Guntur

Collector Vivek Yadav has instructed the officials concerned to identify dangerous quarries in the district and take necessary action to prevent accidents. 

Published: 19th August 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

An illegal quartz stone quarry in Sarashkana block of Mayurbhanj district

Representational picture (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Following a hike in number of accidents in mining quarries, Guntur district administration officials have identified as many as 150 quarries as dangerous—100 are in Guntur and 50 in Dachepalli region. The officials also served notices to the owners of the quarries who are violating the specified guidelines of the Mines and Geology department. 

Collector Vivek Yadav has instructed the officials concerned to identify dangerous quarries in the district and take necessary action to prevent accidents. A mandal level panel comprising Mines and Geology official, a tahsildar, and an MPDO, was formed to identify dangerous pits, geotag them, and notify them as dangerous. The Collector instructed the officials to send the estimated cost to set up fencing around the pits and danger signboards near the pits.   

No precautionary measures against accidents have been taken on the sites after mining is completed. In the monsoon, the rainwater gets accumulated in the pits which are more than six meters deep. The locals unaware of this enter the water for swimming and drown in them. It may be noted on July 11, four youth drowned in the deep waters of the Prathipadu quarry. On August 15, two children drowned in the quarry pit of Dachepalli. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur quarry mining accidents Guntur district administration Mines and Geology department Prathipadu quarry Dachepalli
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp