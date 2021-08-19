Murder victim’s family thanks Jagan government for support 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: “The state government has extended all possible support to our family during these tough times,” said Jyothi, mother of Ramya, who was murdered on August 15. She was speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday. She requested Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take measures to ensure maximum punishment to the accused. “The Chief Minister reacted soon after the incident. The comments of some people that we are being forced to say all these are completely false,” she added.

The government has allotted a house site, a farm site and offered a government job to the kin of the victim and an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family. “When the Chief Minister extended necessary help to us and directed the officials to expedite the probe, it felt like he was considering Jyothi as his own sister. We are very thankful to the state government,” said Sowmya, sister of Ramya.