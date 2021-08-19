STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stop Telangana from drawing water, Andhra Pradesh writes to Krishna River Management Board

The KRMB had also written to Telangana on multiple occasions asking the latter to stop power generation, but to no avail.

Published: 19th August 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana authorities have resumed power generation at Srisailam Left Bank Powerhouse.

Telangana authorities have resumed power generation at Srisailam Left Bank Powerhouse. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Telangana authorities resuming power generation at Srisailam Left Bank Powerhouse, the Andhra Pradesh government has once again written to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) urging it to restrict the neighbouring State officials from drawing further water from the common reservoir. If Telangana doesn’t stop power generation, Engineer-in-Chief (irrigation) C Narayana Reddy requested the KRMB to account for such drawls against the former’s water share for the year 2021-22.

In the letter written to the KRMB member secretary, ENC Narayana Reddy noted that Telangana has been continuing to “unilaterally” draw water for power generation without any intimation or water order from the board since June this year even though water has been going waste into Bay of Bengal. “...In spite of repeated requests from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana is drawing water for power generation through the left powerhouse, depleting the Srisailam reservoir level from +884.90 ft to +879.300 ft as on today,” the ENC said on Wednesday. 

“This type of unilateral approach of Telangana is detrimental to the irrigation and drinking water requirements of drought-prone Rayalaseema region and drinking water supply to Chennai city for which water can be drawn from a level of +854 ft and above in Srisailam reservoir,” he added.ENC Narayana Reddy further informed the board that the water level in Nagarjuna Sagar was at 589.5 feet against the full reservoir level of 590 ft with storage of 310.55 TMC against full capacity of 312.50 TMC and that there was no immediate requirement for irrigation and drinking water. 

“It is pertinent to mention here that all the water now utilised for power generation by the state of Telangana at Srisailam is going down to Bay of Bengal as a waste as Pulichintala and Prakasam Barrage are surplusing,” he explained. Hence, AP requested the KRMB to either restrain the neighbouring state from drawing further water or to account all the drawls against TS’ quota for this year.

It may be recalled that even the Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in Parliament last month, said that though his ministry had asked Telangana to stop drawls for power generation, the State continued to do so. The Union minister clarified that power generation was incidental to irrigation and drinking water needs. “Water should be released only when irrigation and drinking water requirement is there,” he reiterated. The KRMB had also written to Telangana on multiple occasions asking the latter to stop power generation, but to no avail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srisailam Left Bank Powerhouse Telangana Andhra Pradesh river water share Krishna River Management Board KRMB Rayalaseema Prakasam Barrage Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Srisailam power generation
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp