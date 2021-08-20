STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
34000 take Andhra engineering entrance test on Day 1

The aggregate attendance percentage stood at 94.73 per cent as 17,186 and 17,064 candidates took the first and second sessions out of the 36,153 people who applied. 

Published: 20th August 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy CET candidates arrive at their centre at Potti Sriramulu College in Vijayawada.

Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy CET candidates arrive at their centre at Potti Sriramulu College in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 34,250 students took the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Tests (EAPCET)-2021 on its first day on Thursday.  The aggregate attendance percentage stood at 94.73 per cent as 17,186 and 17,064 candidates took the first and second sessions out of the 36,153 people who applied. 

State Council of Higher Education secretary B Sudheer Prem Kumar said the test was conducted smoothly, and the exam will be held on August 20, 23, 24 and 25 for the students seeking admission into engineering courses. Agriculture and pharmacy aspirants will take the test on September 3, 6 and 7. AP-EAPCET -2021 is a computer-based test (CBT). In view of the infrastructural requirements and the pandemic situation, the test is planned to be conducted in 16 sessions (10 for engineering and six for agriculture & pharmacy). 

