After audio clip goes viral, Andhra Tourism Minister files police complaint, terms it fake  

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An audio clip purportedly of Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao having a telephonic talk with a woman where in the former was ‘inviting’ the latter to spend 30 minutes with him went viral on social media on Thursday. The minister, however, denied that the voice was his and said he had lodged a complaint with the Visakhapatnam city police to unravel the ‘conspiracy’ behind the incident.

In the audio clip with the purported voice of the minister, the woman could be heard saying it would be difficult to come alone as her husband would be accompanying her. As the audio went viral, Avanthi Srinivasa Rao alleged that the audio was fake. “It was a deliberate attempt to tarnish my image. This has upset me very much and I have lodged a complaint with the police commissioner,’’ he told the media and added that the police have registered a case.

Srinivasa Rao alleged that a conspiracy was hatched by those who were unable to digest his political growth as well as the party’s. “By making cheap allegations, some people want to cause me trouble and the conspirators will be exposed soon,’’ the minister said. “Of late, I have been speaking only truth and bare facts and this was not liked by some. Hence, they conspired against me,’’ he claimed.

The minister said he had been receiving several phone calls on this and hoped that the police would take quick action. Stating that he did not respond though some social media posts were made against him, Srinivasa Rao said he reacted this time as his character was targeted. The minister termed it an attempt to suppress the growth of a common man in public life.