Andhra HC questions Jagan government over online admissions 

Supreme Court advocate Dushyant Dave representing the Andhra Pradesh government said online admissions were introduced for the benefit of the students and it will benefit them.

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday, August 19, 2021, made it clear to the State government that admissions to Intermediate courses should be done as per the rules. Hearing a petition filed by Central Andhra Junior College Managements Association secretary Devarapalle Ramana Reddy challenging the Andhra Pradesh Online System for Intermediate Stream (APOASIS) introduced by the Board of Intermediate, Justice N Jayasurya questioned Board of Intermediate Education and the State government as to how can they take up online admissions without framing rules as per the relevant Act. 

Allowing the State Government to file a detailed affidavit in the case, the judge adjourned the case hearing to August 24. Earlier, presenting his argument the petitioner’s counsel B Adinarayana Rao said taking up online admissions just after issuing a press statement and without framing any kind of rules is an illegal and unilateral decision. He requested the court to intervene and issue an interim stay on online admissions. 

Supreme Court advocate Dushyant Dave representing the State government said online admissions were introduced for the benefit of the students and it will benefit them. When the judge said anything should be done within the ambit of the law, Dave requested time to file a counter with full details and the case was adjourned. A petition filed by SSC students on the same issue was also posted to August 24.

