STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Covid-19 case count set to breach 20 lakh mark

1,501 infections, 1,697 recoveries, 10 deaths recorded in Andhra Pradesh in 24 hours.

Published: 20th August 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

The number of fatalities on Thursday stood at 10 against 15 the previous days.

The number of fatalities on Thursday stood at 10 against 15 the previous days. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Coronavirus positive cases inched closer to the two million mark in Andhra Pradesh, touching 19,98,603, with the addition of 1,501 fresh infections in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday. The total recoveries climbed to 19,69,169 after 1,697 infected persons got cured while the toll mounted to 13,696 with ten more deaths in the period. According to the latest official health bulletin, the State now has 15,738 active Covid-19 cases.

According to the official data, the State has now tested over 2.59 crore, including 67,000 in the last 24 hours. East Godavari reported the highest of 315 new infections while five districts saw a growth of less than 100 each with the lowest of six in Vizianagaram. With the fresh additions, the overall cases in Guntur went past 1.71 lakh; Kadapa’s tally crossed 1.11 lakh, Krishna’s 1.12 lakh and Visakahapatnam’s 1.54 lakh. Six districts have less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest of 111 in Anantapur followed by 113 in Kurnool while East Godavari has the highest of more than 2,800 active cases. 

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities on Thursday stood at 10 against 15 the previous days. Krishna district reported three deaths in 24 hours while Chittoor, East Godavari and Nellore districts reported two deaths each followed by one in Visakhapatnam. Eight districts did not report any death. Chittoor has seen the most number of Covid deaths in the State so far, 1,800; and Kadapa the lowest, 629.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Covid 19 cases Andhra Pradesh Covid test positivity rate Andhra Pradesh Covid deaths Andhra Pradesh Covid 19 vaccine Covishield Covaxin
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp