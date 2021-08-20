Andhra Pradesh Covid-19 case count set to breach 20 lakh mark

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Coronavirus positive cases inched closer to the two million mark in Andhra Pradesh, touching 19,98,603, with the addition of 1,501 fresh infections in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday. The total recoveries climbed to 19,69,169 after 1,697 infected persons got cured while the toll mounted to 13,696 with ten more deaths in the period. According to the latest official health bulletin, the State now has 15,738 active Covid-19 cases.

According to the official data, the State has now tested over 2.59 crore, including 67,000 in the last 24 hours. East Godavari reported the highest of 315 new infections while five districts saw a growth of less than 100 each with the lowest of six in Vizianagaram. With the fresh additions, the overall cases in Guntur went past 1.71 lakh; Kadapa’s tally crossed 1.11 lakh, Krishna’s 1.12 lakh and Visakahapatnam’s 1.54 lakh. Six districts have less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest of 111 in Anantapur followed by 113 in Kurnool while East Godavari has the highest of more than 2,800 active cases.

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities on Thursday stood at 10 against 15 the previous days. Krishna district reported three deaths in 24 hours while Chittoor, East Godavari and Nellore districts reported two deaths each followed by one in Visakhapatnam. Eight districts did not report any death. Chittoor has seen the most number of Covid deaths in the State so far, 1,800; and Kadapa the lowest, 629.