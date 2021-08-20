Andhra's Mangalagiri-based lensman chosen for global award

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: On the occasion of World Photography Day, Goli Venkata Siva Kumar, who runs a photo studio in Mangalagiri and is an avid photographer, was selected for the award of Associateship of the ICS (AICS) announced by the Image Colleague Society International, United States. He submitted a documentary to ICS on the lifestyle of tribals for which he visited several tribal villages in Odisha, Araku, Telangana, and other northern States.

The ICS received lakhs of applications from various countries across the world of which only five applications were selected for the award this year. One of the applications selected by the ICS belongs to Siva Kumar, a resident of Pedavadlapudi village. On the occasion, he said that photography is not only his passion, but seeing the world and showing it to the people. “The reason I chose to make a short film on tribal lifestyle is that people, especially of urban areas, are fast forgetting the culture and traditions of adivasis.

I thought of preserving it (documentary) for future generations. It is an experience to visit the tribal villages and communicate with them, though I don’t understand their language,” Siva Kumar said. He was presented awards by ARTIST USPA from the United States Photographic Alliance and Licentiasteship Photographic Society of Singapore.