STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's Mangalagiri-based lensman chosen for global award

The ICS received lakhs of applications from various countries across the world of which only five applications were selected for the award this year.

Published: 20th August 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Photographer Goli Venkata Siva Kumar.

Photographer Goli Venkata Siva Kumar.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: On the occasion of World Photography Day, Goli Venkata Siva Kumar, who runs a photo studio in Mangalagiri and is an avid photographer, was selected for the award of Associateship of the ICS (AICS) announced by the Image Colleague Society International, United States. He submitted a documentary to ICS on the lifestyle of tribals for which he visited several tribal villages in Odisha, Araku, Telangana, and other northern States. 

The ICS received lakhs of applications from various countries across the world of which only five applications were selected for the award this year. One of the applications selected by the ICS belongs to Siva Kumar, a resident of Pedavadlapudi village. On the occasion, he said that photography is not only his passion, but seeing the world and showing it to the people. “The reason I chose to make a short film on tribal lifestyle is that people, especially of urban areas,  are fast forgetting the culture and traditions of adivasis.  

I thought of preserving it (documentary) for future generations. It is an experience to visit the tribal villages and communicate with them, though I don’t understand their language,” Siva Kumar said. He was presented awards by ARTIST USPA from the United States Photographic Alliance and Licentiasteship Photographic Society of Singapore.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Photography Day Goli Venkata Siva Kumar Associateship of the ICS ICS Image Colleague Society International United States United States Photographic Alliance and Licentiasteship Photographic Society of Singapore ARTIST USPA
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp