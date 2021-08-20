Come up with SOP to address corruption in offices: Andhra CM to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a serious note of the fake challan scam in sub-registrar offices across the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has questioned the officials how the fake challans came to sub-registrar offices in the first place. Jagan expressed his displeasure over the failure of officials in identifying the lapse till it came to light during ACB raids.

During a review meeting on stamps and registrations with senior officials on Thursday, the Chief Minister questioned the failure of the system at the ground level and called upon the officials to own up the call centres meant for receiving complaints against corruption and diligently act upon them. Directing the officials to come up with standard operating procedures to address corruption in offices, he directed the officials to inquiry into fake challan frauds in not only sub registrar offices but also other departments.

When the officials informed him that they have checked the software and debugged it to ensure there is no scope for any lapses, the Chief Minister asked them also to inspect the systems being used in Mee-Seva services. The Chief Minister directed the officials to pay attention for improving revenue, focussing on the pending arrears to the State government. He said that steps should be taken to improve the existing revenue sources and ensure that the revenue generated through GST also increases along with the other resources.

“The officials should focus on revenue-generating sources whereas the Collectors and JC’s should be taking responsibility in developing new strategies to bring in innovative reforms,” he said and stressed on the need of having proper coordination between the various departments, as providing better services would result in an increase in revenues. He directed the officials to meet at least once in 10 days and review the revenue generation sector wise.

Courtesy call

Union minister and senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with family at the latter’s residence. While the CMO said it was a courtesy call, it is said that Jagan invited Kishan.