Morphed videos land 5 in police net in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The bid to earn easy money by making morphed online videos has landed five youth behind bars in Tirupati. The Urban police arrested the accused, including two juveniles, for allegedly posting and circulating morphed videos and pictures of a lady TikTok actor on social media platforms.

Addressing mediapersons, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Venkata Appala Naidu said that cybercrime police by using cyber lab services have removed the trolling visual content on social media and P Disc accounts. They also removed the accounts that posted obscene visual content. The accused allegedly shared the TikTok star’s morphed and vulgar visual content to earn money from views on YouTube and other social media platforms.

The victim filed a complaint with Alipiri police that her morphed pictures and videos were created by cybercriminals and the links are being shared through Instagram and Telegram defaming her and her family members. Acting on her complaint, the cybercrime police began a probe and nabbed the accused.

The accused have been identified as G Aravind (26) of Hyderabad, P Nagaraju (26) of Kuppam and C Naresh (20) of Anantapur, while two are minors, the police said.

The SP said that the cybercrime police have identified 25 malicious links created by the cybercriminals. He said these criminals operate these websites and malicious links from China and Hong Kong. Naidu said crimes against women such as cyberbullying, sexual assault and eve-teasing will be dealt with seriously. He appealed to women to be aware of the kind of content they are sharing on social media platforms.