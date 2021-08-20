Rs 300 crore bridge proposed over Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Sri Bramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam is planning a suspension bridge linking two hills between the town and Sunnipenta. To come up near Patalaganga on the Krishna river at an estimated Rs 300 crore, the proposed project is expected to address traffic snarls in the forest ghat section. Srisailam MLA Silpa Chakrapani Reddy told TNIE that he submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently visited the town, to grant Rs 1,000 crore for infrastructural development of the town.