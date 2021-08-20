TDP leader Nara Lokesh urges Andhra government to give financial aid to private teachers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh has urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to extend immediate financial support to the teachers working in the private schools and colleges in order to rescue them from severe financial crisis.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Thursday, Lokesh stressed the need for extending financial assistance to private teachers on the lines of the packages given in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Dozens of private teachers committed suicides in both Telugu states.

Expressing serious concern, Lokesh said: “It is deeply distressing to note that, on the day schools reopened in AP, a teacher couple running a private school in Koilkuntla committed suicide. They buckled under pressure from money lenders. How many more such incidents must happen before the AP government takes meaningful action?” There are more than 12,000 private schools in AP, providing employment to nearly 1.25 lakh teachers, he said.