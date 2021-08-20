STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader Nara Lokesh urges Andhra government to give financial aid to private teachers

Dozens of private teachers committed suicides in both Telugu states.

Published: 20th August 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

TDP General Secretary MLC Nara Lokesh.

TDP General Secretary MLC Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh has urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to extend immediate financial support to the teachers working in the private schools and colleges in order to rescue them from severe financial crisis.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Thursday, Lokesh stressed the need for extending financial assistance to private teachers on the lines of the packages given in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Dozens of private teachers committed suicides in both Telugu states.

Expressing serious concern, Lokesh said: “It is deeply distressing to note that, on the day schools reopened in AP, a teacher couple running a private school in Koilkuntla committed suicide. They buckled under pressure from money lenders. How many more such incidents must happen before the AP government takes meaningful action?” There are more than 12,000 private schools in AP, providing employment to nearly 1.25 lakh teachers, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP general secretary MLC Nara Lokesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Private teachers financial aid Andhra government Andhra Pradesh moneylenders Andhra Pradesh private teachers suicide
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp