3 document writers held in Kadapa 

Based on a complaint lodged by the Stamps and Registration Department, a case was registered and probe was taken up. 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Three document writers were arrested at the sub-registrar office late Thursday evening for their involvement in a fake challan scam. Jinka Ramakrishna, Anamala Lakshminarayana and A Guruprakash were accused of entering wrong numbers in the CFMS (Centralised Funds Management System) software and forging challans.

The trio had swindled Rs 1.03 crore and Rs 67 lakh was recovered from them.As part of investigation into the fake challan scam in sub-registrar offices in Kadapa urban and rural mandals, three sub-registrars and two clerks were suspended on August 7.  

Giving details of the case to mediapersons here on Friday, Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan said the fake challan scam in Kadapa urban and rural sub-registrar offices first came to light on August 2. Based on a complaint lodged by the Stamps and Registration Department, a case was registered and probe was taken up. 

DSP B Sunil, along with RIMS CI Y Narendra Reddy, based on reliable information arrested Ramakrishna (50), Lakshminarayana (53) and his son Guruprakash (25) at their shop on the old RIMS premises. Taking advantage of non-visible challan number and amount on the screen during entry of data into the CFMS, the trio had started producing fake challans to cheat the government, the SP explained. 

In the guise of helping people in registration of their property, the trio took the money that had to be paid for stamp duty. By paying a bare minimum in the government treasury to create a fake challan number, they swindled the entire amount, the SP said.  

The police seized a computer and printers from them. A sum of Rs 2.71 lakh belonging to the accused in their respective bank accounts was frozen.The document writers had purchased properties worth Rs 60 lakh in Guduru village and Shankarapuram in Kadapa town. “We are seeking police custody of the trio to question them regarding the fake challan scam,” the SP added. 

