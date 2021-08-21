Andhra: Probe launched after university guesthouse turned into honeymoon cottage

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : A newly-wed couple has allegedly converted the guesthouse of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K) in Andhra Pradesh into a honeymoon cottage, inviting widespread condemnation and criticism. Stung by it, the University management on Saturday constituted an internal committee headed by its Rector to probe into the alleged misuse of the guesthouse. The state government also sought a report on the incident.

The guesthouse was booked by the director of the Women Empowerment Cell at the University, A Swarna Kumari, who herself is an alumnus of the varsity. “One of our staffers booked the guesthouse so that another professor’s student could use it. But the purpose for which it was used was wrong and we have launched an inquiry into it,” JNTU-K registrar R Srinivasa Rao said.

The registrar further added that strict action would be initiated against the guilty after the committee submits its report in a few days.