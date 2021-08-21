Guntur reports 180 dengue cases this year

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur district is seeing a significant rise in dengue cases since last year. From a total of 180 in 2020, the district, till August, has officially reported as many cases if not more. Meanwhile, 25 malaria cases emerged last year against 10 this year till Aug 19. The reason for the abrupt rise in viral diseases is said to unchecked water stagnation after rains and contamination of drinking water.

Last week, at least 10 people were diagnosed with dengue and many others were said to be suffering from cough, fever and other similar symptoms in Kotcherla village, where the authorities suspect that the cause could be the residents consuming contaminated water. With an active monsoon prevailing over the State, people in the rural areas are being asked to practice more caution and take necessary measures to stop mosquito spread.

DMHO Dr Yasmin said from 962 in 2017, a meagre 25 malaria cases were reported in the district in 2020. “Around 60 thousand mosquito nets were distributed, and one lakh gambusia fish were released into stagnated water bodies and drains across the district. Our staff have been regularly conducting awareness drives, but people must also take more precautions.”