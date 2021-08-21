Parents prefer municipal schools in Rajamahendravaram

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Municipal schools in the city are now struggling to meet the heavy demand for admissions in the first standard. For the first time in the recent history of municipal schools, ‘No Admission’ boards have appeared before them. It is being seen as the direct impact of the Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu programme taken up to develop basic infrastructure in government schools.

There used to be days when parents felt shy to tell that their children were studying in government schools, which were called ‘Dumpala Badi’ in local parlance. However, it is no longer the case and if anyone calls a government school as Dumpala Badi now, he is sure to attract public wrath.

Even the parents who sent their children to private schools by paying hefty fee, are now evincing interest in admitting them in government schools in Rajamahendravaram. There are 13 high schools, three upper primary schools and 50 primary schools in the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation. As many as six schools have displayed ‘No Admission’ boards at the main gate unable to cope with enquiries from parents.

“It is all due to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s initiative of Nadu-Nedu,” said Nagaraja Municipal School teacher Manga Rani. The school has a student strength of 250. As admissions for class 1 to 5 have been completed, some parents are now bringing recommendation letters from people’s representatives to join their children in it.

“We are surprised and have no words to explain how we feel,” said another teacher, recalling the days when the school was half empty and filling up seats was a tough task. She felt that the good old days, when government schools were much in demand, have come back.

At Rajamahendravaram Satellite City School, renovation works have been taken up with Rs 91 lakh. The school was in a pathetic condition till last year. Within two days, 90 students have taken admission in class 6 and the management put up a ‘No Admission’ notice before it.

RMC Education Officer Dileep Kumar told TNIE that there is a heavy demand for admission in all schools in the city. Lalacheruvu municipal school and two other schools have put up ‘No Admission’ boards. “I never thought in my life that the demand for admission in government schools would go up steeply,” he said.

District Education Officer Abraham said renovation of 1,330 government schools in East Godavari was taken up at a cost of Rs 346.56 crore in the first phase of Nadu Nedu. About one lakh students are likely to take admission in 4,403 government schools in the district this year as against 32,000 last year. In the first three days of reopening of schools this year, about 20,000 students have taken admission in the district, the DEO said.