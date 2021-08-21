STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Parents prefer municipal schools in Rajamahendravaram

Even the parents who sent their children to private schools by paying hefty fee, are now evincing interest in admitting them in government schools in Rajamahendravaram. 

Published: 21st August 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

‘No Admission’ board displayed at Nagaraja Municipal Corporation Primary School in Rajamahendravaram on Friday | Express

By KV Sailendra
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Municipal schools in the city are now struggling to meet the heavy demand for admissions in the first standard. For the first time in the recent history of municipal schools, ‘No Admission’ boards have appeared before them. It is being seen as the direct impact of the Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu programme taken up to develop basic infrastructure in government schools. 

There used to be days when parents felt shy to tell that their children were studying in government schools, which were called ‘Dumpala Badi’ in local parlance. However, it is no longer the case and if anyone calls a government school as Dumpala Badi now, he is sure to attract public wrath. 

Even the parents who sent their children to private schools by paying hefty fee, are now evincing interest in admitting them in government schools in Rajamahendravaram. There are 13 high schools, three upper primary schools and 50 primary schools in the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation. As many as six schools have displayed ‘No Admission’ boards at the main gate unable to cope with enquiries from parents.    

“It is all due to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s initiative of Nadu-Nedu,” said Nagaraja Municipal School teacher Manga Rani. The school has a student strength of 250. As admissions for class 1 to 5 have been completed, some parents are now bringing recommendation letters from people’s representatives to join their children in it. 

“We are surprised and have no words to explain how we feel,” said another teacher, recalling the days when the school was half empty and filling up seats was a tough task. She felt that the good old days, when government schools were much in demand, have come back. 

At Rajamahendravaram Satellite City School, renovation works have been taken up with Rs 91 lakh. The school was in a pathetic condition till last year. Within two days, 90 students have taken admission in class 6 and the management put up a ‘No Admission’ notice before it. 

RMC Education Officer Dileep Kumar told TNIE that there is a heavy demand for admission in all schools in the city. Lalacheruvu municipal school  and two other schools have put up ‘No Admission’ boards. “I never thought in my life that the demand for admission in government schools would go up steeply,” he said.

District Education Officer Abraham said renovation of 1,330 government schools in East Godavari was taken up at a cost of Rs 346.56 crore in the first phase of Nadu Nedu. About one lakh students are likely to take admission in 4,403 government schools in the district this year as against 32,000 last year. In the first three days of reopening of schools this year, about 20,000 students have taken admission in the district, the DEO said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Municipal schools Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp