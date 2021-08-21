Rajupalem rape accused held within 90 minutes of filing complaint 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police arrested the accused for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Rajupalem within 90 minutes after the complaint was filed on Thursday. Addressing mediapersons on Friday, Rural SP Vishal Gunni said that the accused has been identified as one Galla Labanu (32) of RR Colony in Rajupalem. He is a relative of the girl and when he called her into his house, she didn’t hesitate as she used to play with his children.

After luring her home, he sexually assaulted her and threatened not to tell to anyone about it. Upon reaching home, the girl revealed everything to her parents. They took her to a nearby hospital, which referred her to Guntur GGH. Due to unspecified reasons, they decided against filing a police complaint. When the women police persuaded them, after a while a relative of the victim filed a complaint and mentioned the names of two suspects. The police arrested the two men within 90 minutes.

During preliminary investigation, the police found that Labanu had unsuccessfully tried to rape her 15 days ago. When he sexually assaulted her, second accused Meruga Sanjay didn’t attempt to do anything. “We cannot give a clean chit to Sanjay until we get results of medical reports and DNA tests,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, he appealed to parents to keep an eye on their children all the time and to be aware of their whereabouts. He also said they shouldn’t be afraid to inform the police about such crimes. He also requested them not to give a political colour to the issue as it involves the future of the girl.