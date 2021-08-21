TDP leaders complain to Governor 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition TDP leaders on Friday complained to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan against the decision of the State government to dispense with the practice of uploading the Government Orders on website http://goir.ap.gov.in.

The TDP leaders sought the intervention of the Governor and appealed to him to take appropriate action in ensuring that the Government Orders are placed in the public domain. In a letter addressed to the Governor, TDP leaders including Varla Ramaiah, Batchula Arjunudu and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao alleged that the State government is attempting to bypass transparency, thereby keeping the public in dark without uploading the GOs on the website in gross violation of Right to Information Act.