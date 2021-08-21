STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vistarak Yojana: BJP leaders to spend night in local divisions

On the second day of the programme, the party members will visit a vaccination centre.

Published: 21st August 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP has launched a two-day ‘Vistarak Yojana’ under which the party leaders will go to a mandal/municipal division to interact with locals and stay overnight to strengthen the party and know the issues at the grass root level.  While party chief Somu Veerraju and state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar are spending the night at a BJP member’s house in Vijayawada and rural Kurnool respectively, 940 party workers are participating in the Vistarak programme across the state.

According to the party, the programme started at 10 am on Friday and the leaders will stay in the designated places until 5 pm, Saturday. In an interaction with people at a fair price (ration depot) shop in Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada, Somu Veerraju explained the assistance and subsidy being extended by the Narendra Modi-led Central government in quality rice and other essential commodities distribution.

On the second day of the programme, the party members will visit a vaccination centre.Interacting with party workers, Veerraju asked the party workers to hold booth-level meetings every Monday. He also asked the party workers to participate in the ‘Spandana’ programme of the government and voice concerns of the public.

Vistarak Yojana BJP Somu Veerraju Sunil Deodhar
