25 FIRs filed, 41 held in darshan ticket fraud 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Following complaints lodged by the Vigilance Wing of the TTD, 25 FIRs have been registered and 41 persons arrested for their alleged role in black-marketing of darshan tickets.

According to Vigilance Wing officials, in the months of July and August, the Vigilance Wing of the TTD has identified middlemen who are selling the darshan tickets to pilgrims at exorbitant rates.

Some persons cheating devotees with the forged letters of public representatives, fake websites and travel agencies were also identified. Complaints have been registered against all these miscreants at different police stations in Tirumala and Tirupati for trying to cheat devotees, encashing on their sentiments.