All Veda Patashalas under SVVU soon

TIRUPATI: To conserve knowledge embedded in Vedas for future generations, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is bringing all veda patashalas under the umbrella of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU), TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy said. He was speaking at a review meeting on the activities of the veda patashalas held at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Saturday. The Additional EO said the objective is that all the veda patashalas should become role models.

“To achieve this goal, all the patashalas in the country should be brought under SVVU. To start with, we are affiliating all TTD Veda Patashalas with SVVU. Already Vizianagaram and Kotappakonda Patashalas are affiliated with SVVU, while work on the remaining shall be completed in a month,” he said. He directed the principals of veda patashalas, and the newly formed committee to evaluate a common syllabus, examination pattern and issuance of certificates under the chairmanship of the SVVU vice-chancellor. He instructed them to hold monthly meetings for the betterment of the patashalas. He said vacancies in various patashalas shall be filled.

The Additional EO said the V-C of SVVU in coordination with all the principals should bring out academic books replete with meaning and explanation of each mantra and its significance. “You should take it up as a project work for the benefit of not only students pursuing Vedic education, but also for the common man,” he emphasised.Dharma Reddy also reviewed Kumara Adhyapaka Schemes, reopening of the veda patashalas by taking necessary Covid-19 norms, engineering works in various patashalas among others.

Meanwhile, TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said an expert committee will be set up soon to study quality of education, result orientation, future of students, UGC grants and research projects to enhance the academic standards in the educational institutions run by the TTD. Addressing officials during a review meeting, the EO said the focus was to spread awareness about smart classes from Class 1 to degree level to achieve good results. He asked the TTD officials to strive to get UGC grants for its colleges and get at least 10 UGC research projects for each institution.