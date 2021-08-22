Andhra Pradesh logs 1,200 new cases of Covid-19, 13 deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged another 1,217 new Covid infections from over 61,000 samples collected in the last 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am. The positivity rate of 2 per cent, taking the overall cases past 20.01 lakh. Over 2.60 crore samples have been collected so far in the State.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Nellore reported the highest of 198 new infections followed by 182 in East Godavari. Nellore, East Godavari and Prakasam are the only three districts which reported more number of cases when compared to Friday. Six districts reported less than 100 new cases, with the lowest of 15 in Kurnool.

With a fresh spike in new infections, the cumulative cases in Chittoor district have gone past 2.36 lakh cases while the gross cases in Vizianagaram breached the 82,000 mark, the lowest among all the 13 districts of the State. Meanwhile, more than 1,500 patients have recovered from the virus, taking the total recoveries to over 19.72 lakh and an overall recovery rate of 98.5 per cent.

With the decrease in new infections in East Godavari and Chittoor districts, the active cases in these two districts have come down marginally. The fatalities in the last 24 hours stood at 13 in comparison to just six on Friday.

The total fatalities now stand at 13,715 with a mortality rate of 0.68 per cent. Krishna reported the highest of four deaths followed by three each in Guntur and Prakasam and one each in Chittoor, EG and Vizag. Seven districts did not report even a single death.