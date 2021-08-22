Andhra BJP general secretary Lokula Gandhi passes away

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state general secretary Lokula Gandhi passed away on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The party members said that Gandhi succumbed to dengue at KGH hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Senior party leaders including BJP national president JP Nadda, state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, state chief Somu Veerraju, MP GVL Narasimha Rao, state general secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and others condoled the death of Gandhi. Gandhi hailed from Sarabannapalem of Koyyuru mandal in Paderu constituency. He graduated from IIT - Madras in 1998 and worked as an engineer in Kuwait and other countries.