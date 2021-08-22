STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid cluster in Ongole high school

Two days after the school reopened, the headmaster felt slight symptoms including fever, cold and cough.

Published: 22nd August 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  After the government re-opened schools from August 16, the head master along with two teachers and three students of Donepudi Raghava Rao Memorial Municipal High School in Ongole tested positive when their samples were taken for the rapid antigen test. According to the official information, the strength of the school is around 700 (from 6-10 grade) with 23 teachers and another ten non-teaching staff are also working at the high school. 

Two days after the school reopened, the headmaster felt slight symptoms including fever, cold and cough. He then took the Covid test which returned positive. Thereafter, the Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) authorities alerted the Public Health wing staff and the District Medical and Health department officials immediately sent their staff to take up further preventive steps in the school. 

After a few teachers and students were randomly tested, another two teachers along with three students also tested positive. “The school premises including all class rooms and administrative rooms have been totally sanitised and samples were collected from all the teaching, non-teaching staff of the school along with all the students who have been attending classes from August 16.

Meanwhile, higher authorities have also been informed of the situation. Based on the test results of the remaining staff and students, we will make a further decision.  However, we are strictly implementing virus preventive norms in all schools across the district,” VS Subba Rao, DEO told TNIE on Saturday.

ENSURE TEACHERS SUBMIT VACCINE REPORT: DEO 
Guntur : Four students tested positive at the Yajali High School after they were randomly tested. DEO Ganga Bhavani has instructed all headmasters to direct teachers to submit vaccine certificates on Monday.

