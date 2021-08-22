STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra govt targets completion of phase-I Polavaram R&R by Oct-end

Entire process linked to completion of pending colonies and release of bills by govt; authorities expect to complete rehabilitation of 75% PDFs by September 

Published: 22nd August 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Construction work of the diaphragm wall of the lower cofferdam for the Polavaram Multipurpose Irrigation Project

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: If all goes as per the plan, the State government is likely to complete the rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R) of Polavaram Irrigation Project (+41.15 m contour) latest by the end of October. While the entire process is linked to completion of the pending rehabilitation and resettlement colonies and release of bills by the state government, both of which are delayed, the authorities are expecting to ‘officially’ complete rehabilitation of 75 per cent of the first phase PDFs by the end of August or early September.

“We are in the process of rehabilitating another 5,000 PDFs and if all goes well, it will be done in the next 15 days or so. We plan to complete 75 per cent of the total target of 20,870 PDFs in the coming weeks. The remaining 25 per cent will be moved by September or October-end. But, again, it depends on the completion of the works and clearance of pending bills,” a senior official looking after R and R of Polavaram project told TNIE. The authorities used the word ‘officially’ because the rehabilitation process concludes only after the PDFs receive all the entitlements and the colonies have all necessary facilities. While the official reports state that close to 4,300 PDFs out of the total of 20,870 PDFs have been rehabilitated, another 5,600 PDFs have moved to the colonies or the habitations provided by the government over the last few months in view of the flooding season. 

Since payment of compensation and other formalities are yet to be completed and colonies are also under development, the state government has only counted those PDFs who received all entitlements as rehabilitated. Of the 4,300 PDFs rehabilitated, 3,600 PDFs were moved in the previous years.  Overall, around 9,900 PDFs are currently in the R and R colonies, most of which have houses, electricity, toilets and water supply as of now. Roads and other structures, including government buildings, will be built in the coming months. The PDFs moved voluntarily, the officials claimed. 

There have been allegations of forcible eviction of PDFs, especially those in tribal areas, but the government has been maintaining that the families moved on their own taking cognisance of potential flooding after closure of upstream cofferdam. The officials have also been interacting with the PDFs to create awareness and move them to the colonies.

The +41.15 m contour involves the completion of a total of 73 R and R colonies. While most are in an ‘advanced’ stage of completion, the biggest of them all - in Taduvai - is not progressing as per the expectation. Houses in Taduvai account for 40 per cent of all the R and R houses and are being executed by AP State Housing Corporation Ltd. “We are trying to sort out the issues with the executing agencies, which are taking their own time. We are targeting the completion of Taduvai houses by October. 

The state has missed multiple deadlines alreadys. This year, the State planned to complete the phase-I R and R by May and it was later revised to June. The Union ministry of Jal Shakti too had asked the State to replan its targets and complete the process by the end of July as the upstream cofferdam has also been closed and water level would rise. Later, the state targeted August-end for the completion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra government Polavaram Irrigation Project
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp