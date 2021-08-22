STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Steel city is now ‘solar’ city

Another feather was added to the cap of Simhadri Super Thermal Power Plant of NTPC with the commissioning of a 15 MW solar plant in the second phase on Saturday.

Published: 22nd August 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

The 25 MW floating solar PV plant commissioned in the reservoir at NTPC Simhadri in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Another feather was added to the cap of Simhadri Super Thermal Power Plant of NTPC with the commissioning of a 15 MW solar plant in the second phase on Saturday. In July second week, a 10 MW floating solar power plant was commissioned and connected to the southern grid. The 25 MW plant is the single largest floating solar plant in the country. It is also the first solar project to be set up under the Flexibilisation Scheme launched by the Government of India in 2018.

The floating solar plant was set up on 75 acres of its reservoir spread over 150 acres. The 15 MW floating solar plant was inaugurated by Executive Director Sanjay Madan, in the presence of ED-RE Mohit Bhargava and CGM of NTPC Simhadri Diwakar Kaushik. Power flow of more than 20 MW was witnessed with the present solar irradiance. As many as 10 solar inverters each having a capacity of 2.5 MW were switched on.

The power evacuation from this project is through dedicated cabling from the reservoir to the plant at 33 KV level. This floating solar project has the potential to generate electricity from more than 1 lakh solar PV modules. This will not only help light up around 7,000 houses but also ensure that at least 46,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions are kept at arm’s length every year during its life span. The project is also expected to save 1,364 million litres of water per annum. This will be adequate to meet the yearly water requirements of 6,700 households, NTPC officials said.

BHEL sets up plant on EPC basis

The 2000 MW coal-based Simhadri Station is the first power project to implement an ‘open sea intake’ from the Bay of Bengal, which has been functional for more than 20 years. NTPC is also planning to set up a hydrogen-based micro-grid system on a pilot basis at Simhadri. The `110 crore floating solar power project was executed by BHEL on EPC basis.

The floating PV panels are tied through marine ropes from all corners and it is considered to be an engineering marvel due to the challenges faced during design and implementation of the unique anchoring and mooring system.This project is identified by the Ministry of Power under the ‘Flexibilisation Scheme’, which shall replace thermal power with renewable energy. Simhadri draws water from Yeleru canal and is stored in its reservoir. 

NTPC-Simhadri could commission the floating solar power plant successfully despite problems such as delay in equipment supplies and shortage of manpower faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.
NTPC has 66,900 MW installed capacity

With a total installed capacity of 66,900 MW, NTPC Group has 71 power stations, including 29 renewable projects. NTPC has set a target to install 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032. It is also India’s first energy company to declare its ‘energy compact goals’ as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE). The group has over 17 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects. 

NTPC AIMS 60 GW BY 2032
With a total installed capacity of 66,900 MW, NTPC Group has 71 power stations, including 29 renewable projects. NTPC has set a target to install 60 GW renewable energy capacity by the year 2032

BHEL sets up plant on EPC basis
The `110 crore floating solar power project was executed  by BHEL on Engineering, Procurement, Construction basis. NTPC is also planning to set up a hydrogen-based micro-grid system on a pilot basis

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Simhadri Super Thermal Power Plant NTPC solar power Solar Plant
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp