Steel city is now ‘solar’ city

VISAKHAPATNAM: Another feather was added to the cap of Simhadri Super Thermal Power Plant of NTPC with the commissioning of a 15 MW solar plant in the second phase on Saturday. In July second week, a 10 MW floating solar power plant was commissioned and connected to the southern grid. The 25 MW plant is the single largest floating solar plant in the country. It is also the first solar project to be set up under the Flexibilisation Scheme launched by the Government of India in 2018.

The floating solar plant was set up on 75 acres of its reservoir spread over 150 acres. The 15 MW floating solar plant was inaugurated by Executive Director Sanjay Madan, in the presence of ED-RE Mohit Bhargava and CGM of NTPC Simhadri Diwakar Kaushik. Power flow of more than 20 MW was witnessed with the present solar irradiance. As many as 10 solar inverters each having a capacity of 2.5 MW were switched on.

The power evacuation from this project is through dedicated cabling from the reservoir to the plant at 33 KV level. This floating solar project has the potential to generate electricity from more than 1 lakh solar PV modules. This will not only help light up around 7,000 houses but also ensure that at least 46,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions are kept at arm’s length every year during its life span. The project is also expected to save 1,364 million litres of water per annum. This will be adequate to meet the yearly water requirements of 6,700 households, NTPC officials said.

The 2000 MW coal-based Simhadri Station is the first power project to implement an ‘open sea intake’ from the Bay of Bengal, which has been functional for more than 20 years. NTPC is also planning to set up a hydrogen-based micro-grid system on a pilot basis at Simhadri. The `110 crore floating solar power project was executed by BHEL on EPC basis.

The floating PV panels are tied through marine ropes from all corners and it is considered to be an engineering marvel due to the challenges faced during design and implementation of the unique anchoring and mooring system.This project is identified by the Ministry of Power under the ‘Flexibilisation Scheme’, which shall replace thermal power with renewable energy. Simhadri draws water from Yeleru canal and is stored in its reservoir.

NTPC-Simhadri could commission the floating solar power plant successfully despite problems such as delay in equipment supplies and shortage of manpower faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With a total installed capacity of 66,900 MW, NTPC Group has 71 power stations, including 29 renewable projects. NTPC has set a target to install 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032. It is also India’s first energy company to declare its ‘energy compact goals’ as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE). The group has over 17 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects.

