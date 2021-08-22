STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag-based teacher excels in grooming students

 Teaching is not only his profession but also passion, which he follows with a devotion to bring about a change in students from rural areas.

Published: 22nd August 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Phanibhushan Sridhar receiving the national teacher innovation award | Express

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Teaching is not only his profession but also passion, which he follows with a devotion to bring about a change in students from rural areas. Konathala Phanibhushan Sridhar, who bagged the national best teacher award for 2021, is a social science teacher at Lingarajupalem ZP School in S Rayavaram mandal.

The only recipient of the award from the State, he says till now, he has been following what his father told him on the first day of his joining as a teacher at Ayyannapalem in Nakkapalli mandal in 1997. He says his father told him to justify his role as a teacher. Within five years of service, he received the best teacher award at district level in 2002. “I was the youngest recipient of the award then,’’ he says.

His father K Ramalinga Swamy, who hailed from a lower middle class farmer’s family, became an agriculture scientist and assistant professor. He was the first vice principal of the agriculture polytechnic at Anakapalle. Sridhar says his father is his inspiration and role model. However, he says, “I could not fulfill my father’s wish of becoming a doctor.” 

In 24 years of service, he received 40 awards in education, environment and social work. He also received the national best innovative teacher award for zero investment innovations for educational initiatives at a global conference in Delhi in 2019. An innovative project of ‘healthy children, happy nation’ fetched him the national award from Aurobindo Society.

Sridhar says he motivated students to make the school plastic-free and set up a vermicompost unit to grow organic vegetables, which are used in the Mid-Day Meal scheme. He says, “My approach is to groom primary and high school students through an integrated eco-friendly and socially responsible education system wherever I worked in rural areas, including slums.”

Sridhar says he is associated with national environment awareness campaign and Green Club, Anakapalle. The aim is to promote activities such as distribution and planting saplings, conservation of biodiversity, scientific land management, conservation of natural resources, water harvesting, Swachh Bharat, Green Ganesh campaign, replacing leaking taps and the like. 

He distributed one lakh saplings of avenue and forest species in Anakapalle, Munagapaka, Kasimkota and Butchayyapeta mandals. He motivated farmers in Munagapaka and Kasimkota in water conservation with watershed management models. Success of any system, he says, hinges on encouraging all stakeholders to participate in it, which results in rural prosperity and nation building. 

He got entry into National Teachers Portal of Azim Premji Foundation in collaboration of National Knowledge Commission. The UK-based Joint Review Mission team visited MP elementary school in Turakalapudi and praised the programme taken up by Sridhar as “society partnership event”. He raised a social nursery in the school with participation of the students. 

He bagged Dr BR Ambedkar National Fellowship Award in 2019 from Buddhist Trust of AP by Theerathna Buddha Vihar at Bethany Educational Society, Ravulapalem. He also bagged Vriksha Mitra Award from the field publicity directorate, Hyderabad and presented papers on climate change, biodiversity conservation among others, he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp