Andhra Pradesh: E-Permit at market yards mandatory

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: So as to facilitate easy issuance of permission for transport of agriculture products, an e-permit system will be launched in Visakhapatnam soon. Though the system was launched in January last year, it could not be implemented effectively due to Covid pandemic.

Now the marketing department plans to make e-permit mandatory for 12 agriculture market committees from September 1.Out of the 12, the AMCs at Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam, Chodavaram, Yelamanchili, Pendurthi and Naripatnam see most of the trade in jaggery, rice, groundnut and fish.

While traders pay one per cent of the market value of the products as market cess, only half per cent cess is charged on fish and other marine products. After the central government stopped the collection of cess some people approached the court which allowed the committees to collect the cess.

According to sources, the manual permit system will be stopped from September 1, post which the traders must register online with their marketing licence number, Aadhar and mobile numbers. Login ID and password must be generated to get the online permission.