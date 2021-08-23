Andhra Pradesh: Woman jumps off train with son, die

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A 27-year-old ward volunteer allegedly jumped off a running train with her two-year-old son near Akkurthi of Srikalahasti mandal on Sunday. The duo received severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Government Railway Police (GRP) said the woman was identified as Chandana, a resident of Korlagunta in Tirupati and worked as a ward volunteer in the ninth division.

The woman, reportedly, had an argument with her husband on Saturday night, after which she went out of the house in a huff with her two-year-old son. In the initial investigation, the police found out that the woman had boarded the train at Renigunta.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930