STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Woman jumps off train with son, die

Government Railway Police (GRP) said the woman was identified as Chandana, a resident of Korlagunta in Tirupati and worked as a ward volunteer in the ninth division. 

Published: 23rd August 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A 27-year-old ward volunteer allegedly jumped off a running train with her two-year-old son near Akkurthi of Srikalahasti mandal on Sunday.  The duo received severe head injuries and died on the spot. 

Government Railway Police (GRP) said the woman was identified as Chandana, a resident of Korlagunta in Tirupati and worked as a ward volunteer in the ninth division. 

The woman, reportedly, had an argument with her husband on Saturday night, after which she went out of the house in a huff with her two-year-old son. In the initial investigation, the police found out that the woman had boarded the train at Renigunta. 

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp